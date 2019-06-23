UrduPoint.com
Launch Of 1st Crew Dragon Spaceship To ISS Planned For November 15 - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:20 AM

Launch of 1st Crew Dragon Spaceship to ISS Planned for November 15 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The launch of the first Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is planned for November 15, a source in rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to a new plan, the launch of the first Crew Dragon spaceship with crew [to the ISS] is planned for November 15," the source said.

The crew members are NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.

