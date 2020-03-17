UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of 1st Lunar Mission In Russia's Modern History Set For October 2021 - Scientist

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:10 AM

Launch of 1st Lunar Mission in Russia's Modern History Set for October 2021 - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The launch of the first Russian spacecraft to the Moon after a 45-year hiatus is planned for October 1, 2021, a Russian space scientist announced at a meeting of the Space Council of the Russian academy of Sciences.

The last Soviet interplanetary automatic station was Luna-24, launched in 1976. Russia in its history has not yet sent a spacecraft to the moon.

"Therefore, the name of our spacecraft - the Luna-25 - continues the count of domestic lunar missions of the last century. The main launch date is scheduled for October 1, the backup date is October 30, 2021," Igor Mitrofanov, head of the nuclear planetology department at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said.

According to Mitrofanov, two Moon regions were selected for landing in the vicinity of the lunar south pole.

