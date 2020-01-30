Launch of 2 Russian Express Communications Satellites Postponed to April - Manufacturer

The launch of the Express-80 and Express-103 telecommunications satellites from Russia's Baikonur spaceport using the Proton-M launch vehicle has been postponed until April, the Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS-Reshetnev, a subsidiary of Roscosmos) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The launch of the Express-80 and Express-103 telecommunications satellites from Russia's Baikonur spaceport using the Proton-M launch vehicle has been postponed until April, the Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS-Reshetnev, a subsidiary of Roscosmos) said on Thursday.

In December, a rocket and space industry source told Sputnik that the launch was scheduled for March 30. In mid-January, ISS-Reshetnev Director General Nikolai Testoedov told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov that the launch was planned for late March.

"The launch of the Express-80 and Express-103 satellites is scheduled for April," the company's newspaper Sibirsky Sputnik said.