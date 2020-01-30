UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of 2 Russian Express Communications Satellites Postponed To April - Manufacturer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

Launch of 2 Russian Express Communications Satellites Postponed to April - Manufacturer

The launch of the Express-80 and Express-103 telecommunications satellites from Russia's Baikonur spaceport using the Proton-M launch vehicle has been postponed until April, the Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS-Reshetnev, a subsidiary of Roscosmos) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The launch of the Express-80 and Express-103 telecommunications satellites from Russia's Baikonur spaceport using the Proton-M launch vehicle has been postponed until April, the Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS-Reshetnev, a subsidiary of Roscosmos) said on Thursday.

In December, a rocket and space industry source told Sputnik that the launch was scheduled for March 30. In mid-January, ISS-Reshetnev Director General Nikolai Testoedov told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov that the launch was planned for late March.

"The launch of the Express-80 and Express-103 satellites is scheduled for April," the company's newspaper Sibirsky Sputnik said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Company Vehicle March April December From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

German envoy shares amazing experience of train jo ..

3 minutes ago

Ferocious Melbourne heat 'killed me' says beaten H ..

3 minutes ago

Education Ministry proposes Public Sector Developm ..

3 minutes ago

International gaming expo GIST 2020 kicks off in I ..

3 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Says Ru ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Interested in Hearing Putin's Opinion on ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.