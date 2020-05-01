Launch of 2 US Astronauts to Open New Era of Space for Commercial Use - NASA Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The SpaceX launch of two US astronauts to the International Space Station later this month opens a new age of exploration, with private companies providing access, competing for customers and eventually exploiting the micro-gravity environment of low earth orbit to manufacture products that cannot be made on Earth, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters on Friday.

"The future of human space flight is going to be very different than it is today. We think about what we're doing on the International Space Station to commercialize low Earth orbit. We envision a day in the future where we have a dozen space stations in low earth orbit, all operated by commercial industries for their own purposes and then NASA could be a customer of those space stations. And of course we envision a day when we are going to the moon and we're not just going with government owned systems but were going as a customer," Bridenstine said

The new era begins May 27 when Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley fly on SpaceX's Crew Dragon atop a Falcon 9 rocket - also made by SpaceX - as first humans launched into space from the United States since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

Since then, NASA had depended on Russia's Soyuz system to access the International Space Station.

"The goal is for NASA to be a customer and we want a very robust commercial market place in low Earth orbit where private industry is going to space to do activities like manufacturing or maybe advancing materials in ways that cannot be done on Earth. Maybe it's pharmaceuticals. The experiments that we're doing on the International Space Station are experiments that are designed to be commercially viable in the future," Bridenstine said.

As examples, Bridenstine cited the ability to create human organs such as artificial retinas using 3D printers.

NASA considers the upcoming mission a final test flight before certifying the Crew Dragon for operational, long-duration missions to the International Space Station. A date for Behnken and Hurley's flight back to Earth will depend on when the second commercial crew flight is ready to launch, according to NASA.

The Trump administration has proposed to turn over all public funding for the International Space Station to companies within the next five years, and shift government resources to a longer-term effort to colonize the moon and eventually send humans to Mars.