Launch Of 2nd Power Unit Of Belarusian NPP Planned For 1st Quarter Of 2022 - Official

Tue 28th December 2021

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The launch of the second power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Station (NPP) is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, after all testing and preparations are made, NPP Deputy Chief Personnel Engineer Vladimir Gorin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said that nuclear fuel has been fully loaded into the reactor.

"As of today, we have placed all the 163 fuel assemblies (with fresh nuclear fuel) into the reactor of the second power unit. Now we need to assemble it, fill with necessary technological liquids, and carry out a set of the necessary operations, including hydro-testing, packing, and, let's say, physical experiments for the next stage, which is launch and is planned for the first quarter of the next year," Gorin told the state Belarusian broadcaster STV.

On Wednesday, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that the second power unit will be put into operation by summer 2022.

The Belarusian NPP, near the city of Astravets in the Grodno region, is a major joint economic project of Russia and Belarus. The facility is under construction and will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors. On June 10, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said that the first power unit had been brought into operation.

