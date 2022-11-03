Launch of Akkuyu NPP Planned for Late 2023 or Early 2024 - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The launch of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is scheduled for late 2023 or early 2024, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

"In late 2023 ” early 2024, we plan to launch the Akkuyu NPP," Erdogan said in an interview with A Haber broadcaster.

Ankara intends to work with Moscow on the construction of at least two more nuclear power plants, the president said.

"We are also discussing with the Russian side the construction of a nuclear power plant in Sinop. There are plans to build another one, various options are being considered regarding the site," he said.