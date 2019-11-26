UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Ariane-5 Rocket From Kourou Spaceport Postponed For 24 Hours - Arianespace

Launch of Ariane-5 Rocket From Kourou Spaceport Postponed for 24 Hours - Arianespace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The launch of the Ariane-5 launch vehicle with telecommunications satellites TIBA-1 and Inmarsat GX5 from the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana has again been postponed due to bad weather, French satellite launch company Arianespace said on Monday.

The initial launch of the rocket was supposed to take place on the night of Saturday. However, it was postponed to early Tuesday.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions over the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, Arianespace has decided to delay the Flight VA250 by 24 hours," the company said.

It is noted that the weather is expected to improve, and the launch of the satellite is now planned between 21:09 and 22:54 GMT on Tuesday.

TIBA-1 is a telecommunications satellite ordered by the Egyptian government. It was developed by Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defense and Space. TIBA-1 will be the fourth satellite to be launched by Arianespace for Egypt. It will be put in geostationary transmission orbit (GTO).

The second satellite, Inmarsat GX5, was created for global mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat. It will become the 161st satellite developed by Thales Alenia Space and launched by Arianespace.

