Launch of Ariane 5 Rocket Postponed Again, Until Next Week - Arianespace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The launch of the Ariane 5 carrier rocket with two communications satellites from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, has been put off again with a new launch date set for next week, the Arianespace launch provider said in a statement.

"The progress of operations currently underway at the Final Assembly Building has enabled August 14 to be envisioned as the launch date for Ariane Flight 253 (VA253), with the possibility of an optimization in the process for the mission to be performed one day earlier," the Monday statement says.

The launch was initially scheduled for July 28 but was delayed until July 31 due to the need to carry out additional technical checks. On Friday, Arianespace said that the launch was being postponed because of a red signal of one of the liquid hydrogen tank sensors.

The Ariane 5 launch vehicle's payload includes the Galaxy 30 broadband satellite, built for the global network operator Intelsat, the MEV-2 satellite servicing vehicle and the BSAT-4b satellite that will be used for television broadcasting across Japan.

