Launch Of Ariane 5 Rocket With Several Satellites Postponed Again - Arianespace

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 04:10 AM

Launch of Ariane 5 Rocket With Several Satellites Postponed Again - Arianespace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The launch of the Ariane 5 carrier rocket with several communications satellites from the Guiana Space Center has been postponed again, the Arianespace company said.

"#Arianespace has decided to postpone Flight #VA253 due to a "red" status during the mission's final launch chronology.

Planning for a new liftoff date is underway. More information will come soon," Arianespace wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

Later, Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said that the decision was made because of the red signal of one of the liquid hydrogen tank sensors.

The launch was initially scheduled for July 28 but was delayed until Friday due to the need to carry out additional technical checks.

