UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Belarusian NPP's 1st Energy Unit Planned For July - Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Launch of Belarusian NPP's 1st Energy Unit Planned for July - Energy Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The launch of the first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, built with the help of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, is planned for July and the electricity export to the grid for September-October, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Saturday.

"This year, we plan the actual launch of the [first] power unit, [and] the power launch, that is, the export of the first kilowatt-hours [of electricity] to the country's energy systems. We expect the actual launch to take place in July, and the export of the first kilowatt-hours of electric energy in September-October," Karankevich said in a televised interview.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Nuclear July

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

11 minutes ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

9 minutes ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

9 minutes ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

10 minutes ago

Germany condemns anti-French virus insults in bord ..

10 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers call on Pervaiz Elahi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.