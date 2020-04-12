(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The launch of the first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, built with the help of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, is planned for July and the electricity export to the grid for September-October, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Saturday.

"This year, we plan the actual launch of the [first] power unit, [and] the power launch, that is, the export of the first kilowatt-hours [of electricity] to the country's energy systems. We expect the actual launch to take place in July, and the export of the first kilowatt-hours of electric energy in September-October," Karankevich said in a televised interview.