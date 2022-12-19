Launch of 'China House' Shows US Intention to Continue Competition With China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The launch by the United States of the new Office of China Coordination with the State Department, informally known as China House, indicates Washington's intention to increase competition with Beijing, Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times reported on Monday, citing experts.

On December 16, the US State Department announced the launch of the new Office of China Coordination, designed to ensure the US government's ability to responsibly manage competition with China and advance Washington's vision for an open and inclusive international system.

The launch of China House shows that US policy toward China is competition-oriented, and the competition is becoming increasingly fierce, the Chinese daily owned by the Community Party said.

The main reason for establishing China House is that the US considers China as its "biggest geopolitical challenge" and aims at enhancing domestic cooperation on China-related issues, Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, told the newspaper.

"The US is calling on China to resolve the dispute, but on the other hand, it continues to provoke China's fundamental and major interests," professor Li Haidong with the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University said, as quoted by the Global Times.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly stated that the US is in intense competition with China but does not want it to veer into conflict. According to him, the US considers it important to find ways to cooperate with China on common issues.