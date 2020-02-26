Launch of Dispute Resolution Mechanism Not on JCPOA Commission Meeting Agenda - Beijing

The launch of the dispute resolution mechanism of the Iran nuclear deal is not the right way to respond to the challenges of the deal and thus is not on the agenda of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Permanent Representative of China in Vienna Wang Qun said at the end of the meeting

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The launch of the dispute resolution mechanism of the Iran nuclear deal is not the right way to respond to the challenges of the deal and thus is not on the agenda of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Permanent Representative of China in Vienna Wang Qun said at the end of the meeting.

"The re-imposition of sanctions or the launch of the [dispute resolution] mechanism are not answers to the challenges standing before us.

The participants of the meeting agree that this must not be included on the agenda. Yes, there are different points of view, but it is not on the agenda," Wang said.

Wang added that the participants of the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to the JCPOA and underlined the need to uphold its tenets.

Wang stood in place of Fu Cong, director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry who could not leave China due to the coronavirus outbreak.