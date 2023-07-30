Launch of Electron Rocket Canceled in New Zealand Right Before Start - Aerospace Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The launch of an Electron rocket carrying an Earth remote sensing satellite from a spaceport in New Zealand has been canceled right before the start, California-based aerospace company Rocket Lab said on Sunday.

"Today's launch was aborted on ignition, so we're standing down," the company wrote on Twitter.

Rocket Lab specified that the launch had been canceled by an automatic system.

"My bet is a tricky pressure transducer. The team will sort it quickly," the company's CEO, Peter Beck, said on social media, commenting on the issue.

Rocket Lab has a back-up window to launch the rocket within a week, but the date could change due to bad weather.

The Electron ultra-light carrier rocket was developed by Rocket Lab's New Zealand subsidiary. The parts for the rocket's Rutherford engines are printed on a 3D printer. Electron launches are carried out from New Zealand's North Island.