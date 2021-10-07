Launch of Epsilon 5 Rocket in Japan With 9 Satellites Postponed Due to Bad Weather - JAXA

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The launch of the compact Epsilon 5 rocket with nine satellites weighing between 4 and 100 kilograms on board was postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement on Twitter.

"Today's launch has been canceled due to weather," JAXA said.

The rocket was originally scheduled for launch on October 1, but it was canceled due to technical problems.