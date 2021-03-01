UrduPoint.com
Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites Delayed Until Monday - SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) SpaceX has cancelled the planned launch of a Falcon 9 carrier rocket with 60 Starlink satellites.

"Auto-abort at T-1:24 ahead of tonight's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink; next launch opportunity is tomorrow, March 1 at 8:15 p.m. EST [03:15 GMT on Tuesday]," SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday.

The company did not specify the reasons behind the delay.

The Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to lift off from the Cape Canaveral (Kennedy) Air Force Station in Florida at 01:37 GMT on Monday.

The mission aims to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. If successful at its next launch opportunity, it will expand SpaceX's fleet of broadband relay satellites to include over 1,200 (some of them are prototypes that are no longer in service).

The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.

