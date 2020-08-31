Launch of Israel-UAE Flights Violates Arab Stance on Mideast Settlement - Palestine

The opening of direct air services between Israel's Tel Aviv and the UAE's Abu Dhabi after a historic peace deal violates the Arab stance on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement in particular and the normalization of the Israeli-Arab relations in general, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the first passenger flight took high-level US and Israeli delegations from Ben Gurion International Airport to the UAE capital through Saudi airspace.

"It is very painful to see today the landing of an Israeli plane in the United Arab Emirates in a clear violation of the Arab stance on the Arab-Israeli conflict .

.. We would have very much liked to see a UAE flight land in Jerusalem after it is liberated. But we live in a difficult Arab era," Shtayyeh said, as quoted by the Wafa news agency.

In mid-August, Israel and the UAE struck a US-brokered deal to establish full diplomatic ties and exchange embassies in return for Israel putting the annexation of Palestinian lands on hold. The Palestinian Authority condemned the move as an act of betrayal.