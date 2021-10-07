Launch of New Cargo Spacecraft to ISS Scheduled for October 28 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The launch of the Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for early October 28, a spokesman for Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Progress MS-18 by the Soyuz-2.

1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center is scheduled for October 28 at 3:00 a.m. Moscow time," the spokesman said.

The spacecraft is expected to dock to the Zvezda module of the ISS Russian segment in two days.

In 2021, Russia performed five launches to the ISS - four spacecraft (two cargo Progresses and two manned Soyuzes) and the Nauka module.