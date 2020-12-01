UrduPoint.com
Launch Of New Prichal Module To ISS Rescheduled To November 2021 - Draft Launch Schedule

Tue 01st December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The launch of the Progress M-UM spacecraft that is expected to deliver the new Prichal module to the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed until November 2021, a draft flight schedule obtained by Sputnik shows.

The launch, which was initially planned for September of next year, is now set for November 24, 2021.

The Progress M-UM spacecraft, which is a modified version of the Progress MS cargo spacecraft, will be launched using the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket.

In late September, a space industry source told Sputnik that Russia planned to send two new modules to the ISS in April and September 2021.

In addition to the launch of the Progress M-UM spacecraft with the new Prichal module, Russia plans to send three Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the ISS in 2021.

More Stories From World

