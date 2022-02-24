Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Medium Term - German Economy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is impossible in the short to medium term due to the US sanctions, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

"I don't see Nord Stream 2 being launched in the medium or short term," Habeck told German broadcaster ARD.

According to Habeck, the termination of the Nord Stream 2 certification two days ago by the German government was not associated with sanctions, however, US restrictive measures led to the fact that the gas pipeline could not be launched as long as the sanctions last.

The German minister called for political efforts to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine and a return to the normalization of relations with Russia.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take "necessary administrative step" to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline's operator. Scholz's decision came after Russia recognized the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR).

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department added the Nord Stream 2 AG pipeline constructor and operator and its Managing Director Matthias Warnig to its sanctions list.