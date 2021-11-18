Launch of Nord Stream 2 Possible in April-May 2022 - German Lawmaker

The commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is possible in April or May 2022, the European Commission will try to delay the certification process, possibly with the support of environmental organizations, member of the Bundestag Steffen Kotre from the Alternative for Germany party told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is possible in April or May 2022, the European Commission will try to delay the certification process, possibly with the support of environmental organizations, member of the Bundestag Steffen Kotre from the Alternative for Germany party told Sputnik.

Kotre was a member of the Committee on Economy and Energy of the Bundestag of the previous convocation.

"I don't think that the project can be stopped now, that the Federal Network Agency will be able to stop the certification of Nord Stream 2, but the European Commission will most likely also try to delay the process from its side. I do not expect the launch of Nord Stream 2 until next year, perhaps in April or May," Kotre said, commenting on the situation with the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 operator certification by the German regulator.