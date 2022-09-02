Launch of Passenger Trains Between Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Postponed - Crimea Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The launch of railway passenger connection that would link Crimea with the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions has been postponed due to security considerations, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov said on Thursday.

Crimea started a bus service to the cities of Kherson, Berdyansk, and Melitopol on July 1. The launch of rail passenger service was slated for the same date but was deferred over security concerns.

"As for passenger railroad service, our colleagues from the Defense Ministry and the FSB (Federal Security Service) have not yet given the go-ahead in terms of security. I agree, there are concerns over those sections (of the railroad) that are within the reach of the enemy's artillery .

.. (they) may try to strike. For now, (the launch) has been postponed until security measures are ensured," Aksyonov told the Crimean Tatar broadcaster Millet.

The official noted that the bus service is operating, but quite few people, up to 250 per day, use it as most opt for private transport.

The Kherson Region and about two-thirds of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Region went under the control of Russian forces during the military operation in Ukraine. They are now connected to Russian-supplied internet and cellular connection, Russian television and radio broadcasting. The new authorities have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.