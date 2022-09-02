UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Passenger Trains Between Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Postponed - Crimea Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Launch of Passenger Trains Between Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Postponed - Crimea Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The launch of railway passenger connection that would link Crimea with the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions has been postponed due to security considerations, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov said on Thursday.

Crimea started a bus service to the cities of Kherson, Berdyansk, and Melitopol on July 1. The launch of rail passenger service was slated for the same date but was deferred over security concerns.

"As for passenger railroad service, our colleagues from the Defense Ministry and the FSB (Federal Security Service) have not yet given the go-ahead in terms of security. I agree, there are concerns over those sections (of the railroad) that are within the reach of the enemy's artillery .

.. (they) may try to strike. For now, (the launch) has been postponed until security measures are ensured," Aksyonov told the Crimean Tatar broadcaster Millet.

The official noted that the bus service is operating, but quite few people, up to 250 per day, use it as most opt for private transport.

The Kherson Region and about two-thirds of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Region went under the control of Russian forces during the military operation in Ukraine. They are now connected to Russian-supplied internet and cellular connection, Russian television and radio broadcasting. The new authorities have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia Same Berdyansk Kherson Melitopol Turkish Lira May July TV From

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

2 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

2 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

2 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

2 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

2 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.