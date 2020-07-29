UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Proton-M Rocket Postponed To July 31 For Additional Checks - Roscosmos

Wed 29th July 2020

Launch of Proton-M Rocket Postponed to July 31 for Additional Checks - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket has been postponed from July 30 to July 31 due to the need for additional checks, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

"In connection with the need to carry out additional checks of components and assemblies, the state commission decided to postpone the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Briz-M upper stage and Russian telecommunications spacecraft Express-103 and Express-80 to a backup date. Currently, the launch is scheduled for July 31, 2020, at 00.25 Moscow time," Roscosmos said.

