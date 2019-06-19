UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Russian-US Talks May Mend Situation With New START- Russian Security Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:46 PM

Launch of Russian-US Talks May Mend Situation With New START- Russian Security Council

It is still possible to overcome the crisis around the Russian-US New START arms reduction treaty if the sides show common sense and launch full-fledged negotiations, Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said on Wednesday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019)

"The New START treaty is in fact the last mainstay that could prevent the missile and nuclear sphere from regressing into a state that could be seen in the darkest periods of the cold war ... However, we believe that it is still possible to mend the situation. We are sure that it is now necessary to show maximum common sense and pragmatism and urgently launch a full-fledged negotiations process. This is exactly what Moscow has been calling on Washington to do for more than one month," Venediktov told reporters on the sidelines of the international meeting of high representatives for security, currently ongoing in the Russian city of Ufa.

