Launch Of Russia's Gonets-M Satellites From Plesetsk Cosmodrome May Be Delayed - Sources

Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The launch of three Gonets-M communications satellites, which was going to take place from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 24, may be delayed due to technical issues, two sources in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"One of the details of the [Soyuz-2.1b] rocket needs to be replaced.

The delay of the launch cannot be ruled out," one of the sources said.

The information has been confirmed by another source.

The Roscosmos space corporation has not commented on this information yet.

The Gonets-D1M global low-orbit satellite system is designed to provide communications and data transmission in remote and hard-to-reach areas, including the Far North, as well as for industrial, transport and environmental monitoring.

