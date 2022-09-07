UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Russia's Luna-25 Mission To Moon May Take Place In July-August 2023 - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Launch of Russia's Luna-25 Mission to Moon May Take Place in July-August 2023 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The launch of Russia's automatic interplanetary station Luna-25 to the Moon may take place in July-August 2023 after troubleshooting the device for measuring speed and range, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

Luna-25 will be Russia's first unmanned mission to the Moon over the past 46 years.

The launch was previously scheduled for this past August.

"The successful implementation of these measures (eliminating technical errors) will ensure the launch of the Luna-Glob spacecraft in ... (July-August) 2023," the agency said in a statement.

The main issue affecting the launch preparation schedule is the non-compliance of the characteristics of the Doppler speed and range meter with the requirements of the technical task, the agency added.

