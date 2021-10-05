The launch of Luna-25, the first Russian spacecraft to be deployed to the Moon, was postponed from May 20222 to July 2022, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Tuesday

In late August, the agency rescheduled the launch of Luna 25 from the Vostochny spaceport from October of this year to May 2022 due to the need for additional checks of onboard equipment.

"Next year, in July, we are planning a mission to the moon - Luna 25," Rogozin told the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft crew before it launched on the International Space Station for movie shooting, broadcast by Channel One.

According to Alexander Shirshakov, chief engineer at Russia's NPO Lavochkin aerospace company, next year the window for launching Luna 25 will be from May to October.

Luna 25 is the automatic interplanetary station due to be the first spacecraft in the history of modern Russia to reach the Moon. Its predecessor, Luna 24, was launched by the Soviet Union in 1976. The space probe will be also the first lander mission on the lunar south pole.