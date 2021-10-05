UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Russia's Luna 25 Mission To Moon Postponed By 2 Months - Roscosmos Chief

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Launch of Russia's Luna 25 Mission to Moon Postponed By 2 Months - Roscosmos Chief

The launch of Luna-25, the first Russian spacecraft to be deployed to the Moon, was postponed from May 20222 to July 2022, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The launch of Luna-25, the first Russian spacecraft to be deployed to the Moon, was postponed from May 20222 to July 2022, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

In late August, the agency rescheduled the launch of Luna 25 from the Vostochny spaceport from October of this year to May 2022 due to the need for additional checks of onboard equipment.

"Next year, in July, we are planning a mission to the moon - Luna 25," Rogozin told the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft crew before it launched on the International Space Station for movie shooting, broadcast by Channel One.

According to Alexander Shirshakov, chief engineer at Russia's NPO Lavochkin aerospace company, next year the window for launching Luna 25 will be from May to October.

Luna 25 is the automatic interplanetary station due to be the first spacecraft in the history of modern Russia to reach the Moon. Its predecessor, Luna 24, was launched by the Soviet Union in 1976. The space probe will be also the first lander mission on the lunar south pole.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Company Lander May July August October From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited NPO

Recent Stories

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man ..

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teac ..

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

16 minutes ago
 NCOC to vaccinate children in Muzaffargah

NCOC to vaccinate children in Muzaffargah

41 seconds ago
 Uzbekistan, US Not Discussing Providing Military B ..

Uzbekistan, US Not Discussing Providing Military Bases to Washington - Senior La ..

43 seconds ago
 Macron, Blinken Held First Meeting After Crisis Ar ..

Macron, Blinken Held First Meeting After Crisis Around AUKUS Deal - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche fina ..

Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.