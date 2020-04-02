(@FahadShabbir)

The launch of Russia's Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed from 2020 to 2021, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday

He has said previously that the launch will take place in the end of this year or early in 2021.

"Experts hope to finish work in May. Then electric tests will be conducted at the spaceport and the launch will be conducted in the beginning of the next year," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.