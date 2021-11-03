MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The launch of a Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with OneWeb communication satellites has been postponed from January to February 2022 at the request of the European partners, a space industry source told Sputnik.

It was originally planned to take place on January 6 and will be the only such launch from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in 2022.

"The launch is scheduled for February 10," the source said, adding that the rescheduling was caused by a decision made by the European side.

In June 2015, Russian space agency Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and Arianespace for 21 commercial launches from Baikonur, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. In September 2020, OneWeb reduced the number of launches to 19, nine of which have already taken place.