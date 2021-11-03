UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Russia's Soyuz Rocket From France's Kourou Postponed Till February - Source

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:30 AM

Launch of Russia's Soyuz Rocket From France's Kourou Postponed Till February - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The launch of a Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with OneWeb communication satellites has been postponed from January to February 2022 at the request of the European partners, a space industry source told Sputnik.

It was originally planned to take place on January 6 and will be the only such launch from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in 2022.

"The launch is scheduled for February 10," the source said, adding that the rescheduling was caused by a decision made by the European side.

In June 2015, Russian space agency Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and Arianespace for 21 commercial launches from Baikonur, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. In September 2020, OneWeb reduced the number of launches to 19, nine of which have already taken place.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou January February June September 2015 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

6 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

7 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

8 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

8 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.