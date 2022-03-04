UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With UK's OneWeb Communication Satellites Canceled - Roscosmos

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Launch of Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With UK's OneWeb Communication Satellites Canceled - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new communication satellites of UK-based OneWeb company scheduled for March 4 has been canceled, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russia's state-owned space corporation Roscosmos, said on Friday.

"Due to the fact that the UK government is now conducting an unbridled campaign, continues to be a member of the board of directors of OneWeb, (it is needed to) stop preparations for launch, remove the rocket from the launch complex, return it to the technical complex, place the spacecraft in the assembly and test complex for conservation," Rogozin said at a meeting of the state commission set to decide on the start of refueling Soyuz-2.

1b.

Preparations for future launches of the British OneWeb communications satellites are being canceled, Roscosmos added.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos urged OneWeb to provide a guarantee of non-use of its satellites for military purposes and to remove the UK government from the company's shareholders before the evening of March 4 or the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new OneWeb satellites will be halted.

