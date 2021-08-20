Launch of Soyuz Carrier Rocket Canceled Due to Problems With Ground Equipment - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with the Frigate booster and 34 UK's OneWeb communications satellites has been canceled because of problems of the ground equipment, there are no problems with the rocket itself, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik on Friday.

"40 seconds before the launch, the automatic system canceled it because of the detected problem with the ground equipment. There are no problems with the carrier rocket. The launch is postponed to the backup date, tomorrow," the source said.