MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with UK satellites OneWeb from the Baikonur spaceport was postponed again, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The launch was postponed," he said, adding that it happened at the request of a European customer.

The launch was planned for August 20, but was postponed to the August 21 due to failure in OneWeb satellites ground control system.

"The European colleagues had problems with the software of the ground control and monitoring system of spacecraft, which they informed the Russian side about, asking to interrupt the pre-launch program of operations," the source said.

The customer of the launch for the Russian side is French company Arianespace.

The rocket is set to launch the Fregat upper stage and 34 OneWeb communications satellites into low-Earth orbit.