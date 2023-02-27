UrduPoint.com

Launch Of SpaceX Crew-6 Spacecraft To International Space Station Canceled - NASA

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) initially scheduled for Monday morning has been canceled, NASA said.

"Launch Update: Today's #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems.

Stand by for details on a new launch date and time," NASA tweeted.

SpaceX, in turn, said that "propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon," adding that the crew and the vehicles are "healthy."

