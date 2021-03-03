Launch of SpaceX Starship Prototype Scheduled for March 3 - Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the launch of the Starship SN10 prototype is scheduled for March 3.

"Starship launch tomorrow. Window opens at 9am. [14:00 GMT]. March 3rd," Musk said on Twitter.

According to SpaceX, the Starship prototype's third high-altitude suborbital flight test will be held at the SpaceX site in Cameron County, located in the US state of Texas.

SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and a Starship spacecraft. The system will allow for the delivery of satellites, crews and cargo both to the near-Earth orbit and to the Moon and Mars.

In February, a Starship prototype crashed and burned while attempting to land in the Texas outback, becoming the second time the prototype rocket's test flight has ended in an explosion.