Launch of Sputnik V Production in Egypt Expected in Fall - Russian Ambassador

The launch of the production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected in the fall, Russian ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko has said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The launch of the production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected in the fall, Russian ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko has said.

"In the fall, it is expected to launch the production of this highly effective product in Cairo after providing the necessary technology," the diplomat said in his article about Moscow-Cairo relations.

Sputnik has obtained a copy of the article.

In April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund has said that it signed an agreement with Egyptian company Minapharm on the production of over 40 million Sputnik V doses per year.