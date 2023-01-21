Launch of the Food Baskets Project for the Most Needy Families in Afghanistan, Funded by KSrelief

In the Afghan capital, Kabul, the food baskets project was launched for the most needy families in Afghanistan, funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and implemented by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mission in Afghanistan, in coordination with the Afghan Red Crescent Society

The project will cover 25 Afghan states, and 47,400 food baskets will be distributed to 28,400 beneficiaries of the project.