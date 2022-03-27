UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Turkey's First Nuclear Power Plant To Go Ahead As Planned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The first Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu will become operational next year as planned, the construction director said on Saturday.

Russia's state atomic agency Rosatom is in charge of the construction in southern Turkey.

Sergei Butskikh of Rosatom's Akkuyu Nuclear called it' is the largest atomic construction site in the world.

"We will accomplish the tasks before us and commission it as planned," Butskikh was quoted as saying by the Turkish daily Dunya.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in March that the first reactor would be commissioned in 2023. The plant is expected to generate 35 billion kWh per year after all reactors become operational, meeting 10% of Turkey's energy needs.

