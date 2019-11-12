Launch of TurkStream in January Can Become Reason for New Putin-Erdogan Meeting - Kremlin

The launch of TurkStream pipeline in January can become a reason for a new meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

"It has been discussed that the ceremony on the end of all work on the TurkStream � the onshore part � could become a good reason for contacts. This is planned to happen in January. But you know that phone contacts between Putin and Erdogan are organized rather quickly, so it could happen at any moment," Peskov told reporters, asked when the two president could be expected to talk.

When asked if they could meet earlier than January, Peskov said, "If they think it is necessary."