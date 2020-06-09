UrduPoint.com
Launch Pad Construction For Soyuz Rockets At Vostochny Cosmodrome To Start No Later 2025

Launch Pad Construction for Soyuz Rockets at Vostochny Cosmodrome to Start No Later 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The construction in the Russian Far East of the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome for launching Soyuz-5 and Soyuz-6 rockets will begin no later than in 2025, Andrey Okhlopkov, the director-general of the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (TsENKI), which is a subsidiary of Russian state corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

"The deadline for starting the construction is 2025," Okhlopkov told reporters.

The official went on to say that the space industry was also considering the possibility of using the Sea Launch floating spaceport for testing and subsequent launches of Soyuz-5 rockets.

"It is a very interesting idea, but it needs assessment. I'm not ready to speak on this subject yet," Okhlopkov said, adding that the idea was being reviewed.

The Sea Launch floating spaceport belongs to Russia's S7 Group. Last March, it was relocated from the United States to Russia.

