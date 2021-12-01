UrduPoint.com

Launchers For Nuclear Intercontinental Missiles In Belarus Ready For Use - Lukashenko

All launchers for nuclear intercontinental missiles in Belarus have been preserved and are ready for use, except for one, President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti

Lukashenko has said that Belarus will propose to Russia to host nuclear weapons on its territory if similar NATO systems appear in Poland.

"Why did I become an enemy for the West? Not because I am a dictator.

Because all the sites on which Topol (missiles) stood, except one, are completely preserved and are still ready for use," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, former Russian President Boris Yeltsin was demanding to destroy these launches as he was being pressured by Americans.

"I said no. But when the pressure was extreme, so that you know, I can prove and show it, we blew up one site, it was in the forest, the sites are not just 10 centimeters there, it is very big (area)," Lukashenko said.

