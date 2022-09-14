To cope with Europe's energy problems is extremely easy as one just needs to press a button and launch Nord Stream 2, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) To cope with Europe's energy problems is extremely easy as one just needs to press a button and launch Nord Stream 2, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

