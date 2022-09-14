UrduPoint.com

Launching Nord Stream 2 Easiest Way To Solve Europe's Energy Problems - Antonov

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Launching Nord Stream 2 Easiest Way to Solve Europe's Energy Problems - Antonov

To cope with Europe's energy problems is extremely easy as one just needs to press a button and launch Nord Stream 2, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) To cope with Europe's energy problems is extremely easy as one just needs to press a button and launch Nord Stream 2, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Solving Europe's energy problems is extremely easy. You just need to press a button and launch Nord Stream 2," he said.

