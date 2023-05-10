Launching Syria-Turkey Settlement Process Positively Impacts Situation in Region - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The launch of the Turkish-Syrian normalization process has a positive impact on the situation in the region and the middle East as a whole, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The launch of the process of Syrian-Turkish normalization ... has a noticeable positive impact not only on the situation around Syria but also on the general atmosphere in the Middle East region as a whole," Lavrov said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow.