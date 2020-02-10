Laura Dern Gets Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story' at 92nd Academy Awards

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Laura Dern won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the "Marriage Story" drama written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

Earlier, Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a comedy-drama written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The 92nd academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.