Laura Now Major Hurricane, Potentially Catastrophic Tonight - US Weather Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a major category 4 storm and could prove catastrophic when it hits the Northwest Gulf Coast of the United States on Wednesday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Wednesday morning.

"Laura strengthens into a major hurricane," the NHC said in a warning. "Potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding expected along the Northwest Gulf Coast tonight."

Steps to protect life and property should be pushed through at accelerated speed in the next few hours before the hurricane hits," the NHC advised.

Laura is now predicted to reach the strength of a "catastrophic'' Category 4 hurricane before it hits the Texas and Louisiana coasts, the center said.

Media reported that 380,000 residents have been required to evacuate from the cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, which are located on the Gulf of Mexico and along the anticipated path of the storm. Another 200,000 residents in southwestern Louisiana have also been forced to evacuate because of the incoming hurricane, according to reports.