Laurence Des Cars To Head Louvre, First Woman Boss In Its History

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:05 PM

Laurence des Cars to head Louvre, first woman boss in its history

France on Wednesday appointed Laurence des Cars, known for promoting social issues through art, as the new head of the Louvre -- the first time a woman will be in charge of the world's biggest museum more than two centuries after it first opened

Des cars currently runs the Musee d'Orsay, the Paris landmark museum dedicated to 19th-century art, where she is already the first-ever woman boss.

Her legacy there includes boosting young visitor numbers and giving art and guests more physical space.

During her four years at the Orsay, the 54-year old art historian has taken a stance on controversial topics through her work, including some related to race.

On Wednesday, she told France Inter radio that she wanted the Louvre to become "an echo chamber of society".

