Lava Flows For Third Time On Volcano-hit Iceland Peninsula

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Glowing lava spewed early Thursday from a new fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the third eruption to hit the area since December, deepening worries about the area's viability for towns and villages.

Live video images of the crack in the Earth's surface, stretching an estimated three kilometres (two miles), showed the fissure illuminating plumes of smoke rising under the dark sky that was visible from the capital of Reykjavik.

The site is around 40 kilometres southwest of Reykjavik, in the same area as two previous eruptions, the first on December 18 and the second on January 14 -- near the fishing village of Grindavik.

"At 5:30 this morning an intense seismic activity started northeast of Mt. Sylingarfell. Around 30 minutes later, a volcanic eruption started at the site," the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement.

The office said the fissure's length was based on a flyover by the Coast Guard.

The roughly 4,000 residents of Grindavik had to be evacuated on November 11 after hundreds of earthquakes damaged buildings and opened up huge cracks in roads, shrouding the village's future in doubt.

The quakes were followed by a fissure on December 18 that spared the village, but a second on January 14 opened right on the town's edge, sending orange lava flowing into the streets and reducing three homes to ashes.

Thursday's eruption occurred around four to five kilometres north of Grindavik, and two to three kilometres west of the Svartsengi power plant, which supplies electricity to around 30,000 people on the Reykjanes peninsula.

Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said authorities were trying to establish if the lava might flow towards the plant.

"We're trying to figure that out right now, we have helicopters in the air and we're taking measurements to see how the lava is flowing and where it could possibly go," spokeswoman Hjordis Gudmundsdottir told AFP.

The plant was evacuated and has been run remotely since the first eruption in the region, and dykes have been built to protect it.

"The dykes are about 8-10 metres high, made of earth. They encircle the whole plant," Gudmundsdottir said.

