LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Labour lawmaker Ian Lavery became the nineteenth member of the UK Parliament to formally nominate Cuba's Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace prize, the Cuban Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom announced on Wednesday.

"Thank you to Ian Lavery MP, who is the 19th British parliamentarian to formally nominate the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize," the campaign wrote on its Facebook page.

In excerpts from his letter to the Norwegian Nobel committee, published by the campaign, Lavery highlighted the humanitarian and internationalist work the Cuban doctors, nurses and health technicians have performed during the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

"I truly believe they deserve recognition for the wonderful humanitarianism and solidarity they have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work they do providing health care around the world in emergency situations," the elected member of the House of Commons for Wansbeck, North East England, wrote.

He also said that Cuba had been a "beacon of internationalism" for many decades, recalling the Caribbean island´s contribution to the defeat of the South African apartheid regime in 1980s and the participation of the Henry Reeve brigade in the fight against the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014.

"It is an inspirational example of international cooperation and peace between nations," he added.

Lavely, a former president of the National Union of Mineworkers who chaired the Labour Party between 2017 and 2020, is the nineteenth UK lawmaker to formally nominate the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, alongside eight academics and three members of the House of Lords.

According to the rules of the Norwegian Nobel committee that selects the recipient of the award each year, nominations can only be made by parliamentarians, academics, magistrates of international courts, previous recipients of the award, as well as active or retired members of the committee. The deadline for nominations is January 31.

Since its formation in 2005 at the initiative of the late leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade have saved tens of thousands of lives in several countries in the aftermath of earthquakes, hurricanes and epidemic outbreaks around the world.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, over 4,000 Cuban health workers helped to contain the disease in 39 countries, including Italy, Andorra and British Overseas Territories.