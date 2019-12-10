Lavrentyev Not Ruling Out Syrian Constitutional Committee Relocation to Damascus

Russian Special Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev has said that he does not rule out that the Syrian Constitutional Committee could be someday moved from Geneva to Damascus, if conditions allow

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev has said that he does not rule out that the Syrian Constitutional Committee could be someday moved from Geneva to Damascus, if conditions allow.

"Maybe one day the conditions will allow that the constitutional committee can be in Damascus, why not, but there should be certain conditions," Lavrentyev told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik earlier in the day that it was up to Syrians to decide whether the committee should be relocated.