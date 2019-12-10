UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrentyev Praises Syria-Kurds Dialogue, Says Russia Hopes For SDF Inclusion In Syria Army

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:34 PM

Lavrentyev Praises Syria-Kurds Dialogue, Says Russia Hopes for SDF Inclusion in Syria Army

Dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds is going on and first points of consensus start to emerge, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Moscow would hope to see an agreement on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inclusion in the Syrian army

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds is going on and first points of consensus start to emerge, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Moscow would hope to see an agreement on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inclusion in the Syrian army.

"The issue of the Kurdish-Syrian dialogue is complicated, but it is moving on. It would be premature to discuss many various aspects of this process, but it becomes possible to find some points of consensus, and it would be very nice if we could develop this further in order to achieve good agreements, including on the SDF integration in the Syrian Arab Army," Lavrentyev told reporters.

Related Topics

Army Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Nice December Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

SC observes video clip to benefit Nawaz Sharif if ..

12 minutes ago

Qatar emir to skip Riyadh summit dampening thaw ho ..

3 minutes ago

French watchdog fines Morgan Stanley for bond pric ..

3 minutes ago

Community-based safe city project to be launched i ..

3 minutes ago

Spot-Fixing: Opening Batsman Jamshed to be sentenc ..

16 minutes ago

Brazil's Opposition Party Warns of Imminent Nation ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.