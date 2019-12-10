Lavrentyev Praises Syria-Kurds Dialogue, Says Russia Hopes for SDF Inclusion in Syria Army

Dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds is going on and first points of consensus start to emerge, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Moscow would hope to see an agreement on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inclusion in the Syrian army

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds is going on and first points of consensus start to emerge, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Moscow would hope to see an agreement on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inclusion in the Syrian army.

"The issue of the Kurdish-Syrian dialogue is complicated, but it is moving on. It would be premature to discuss many various aspects of this process, but it becomes possible to find some points of consensus, and it would be very nice if we could develop this further in order to achieve good agreements, including on the SDF integration in the Syrian Arab Army," Lavrentyev told reporters.