Lavrentyev Speaks on Plans to Discuss With Pedersen Syria Constitutional Committee Meeting

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 7 (Sputnik) - The Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Wednesday that at the meeting on Syria in the Astana format there are plans to discuss with UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen the holding of the 6th session of the Syrian constitutional committee.

"Naturally, of course, we will talk very carefully about the political process and the continuation of the work of the constitutional committee in Geneva," Lavrentyev said.

He said Pedersen already arrived in Nur-Sultan.

"Accordingly, we will continue to discuss this issue with him and the need, of course, to hold the 6th session of the constitutional committee, for which, as it seems to us, there are all the prerequisites and all conditions have been created," Lavrentyev said.

The next round of negotiations on Syrian settlement in the Astana format (Russia, Turkey, Iran) will be held in Nur-Sultan on July 7-8.