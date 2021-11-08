Lavrov Accepted Invitation to Visit Venezuela

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he accepted his Venezuelan counterpart's invitation to visit the country.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he accepted his Venezuelan counterpart's invitation to visit the country.

"The minister invited me to visit Venezuela and I accepted this invitation with a great pleasure," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.

The date of the visit will be coordinated soon, the Russian diplomat noted.