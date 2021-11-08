UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Accepted Invitation To Visit Venezuela

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:31 PM

Lavrov Accepted Invitation to Visit Venezuela

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he accepted his Venezuelan counterpart's invitation to visit the country.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he accepted his Venezuelan counterpart's invitation to visit the country.

"The minister invited me to visit Venezuela and I accepted this invitation with a great pleasure," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.

The date of the visit will be coordinated soon, the Russian diplomat noted.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Venezuela

Recent Stories

Over 130 UK Lawmakers Sign Letter Asking Pension F ..

Over 130 UK Lawmakers Sign Letter Asking Pension Fund to Turn Away From Fossil F ..

32 seconds ago
 Forces recover explosive, ammunition from Barang

Forces recover explosive, ammunition from Barang

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan among most vulnerable countries suffering ..

Pakistan among most vulnerable countries suffering major freak weather incidents ..

2 minutes ago
 40 sugar fair-price shops set up in capital

40 sugar fair-price shops set up in capital

2 minutes ago
 Israel, Egypt Agree to Increase Presence of Egypti ..

Israel, Egypt Agree to Increase Presence of Egyptian Forces on Border With Gaza ..

2 minutes ago
 Government of Kuwait Tenders Resignation - Reports

Government of Kuwait Tenders Resignation - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.